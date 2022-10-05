Minorities not in danger because of RSS, says Mohan Bhagwat, underlines resolve for brotherhood on Dussehra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that it is "neither the nature of the Sangh nor Hindus" to endanger the minorities while also adding that the RSS resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood. Notably, opposition parties including the Congress have accused RSS of trying to divide society and making people fight against each other.

Addressing the occasion of the Vijayadashmi festival here, where mountaineer Santosh Yadav was the chief guest, Bhagwat said, "Scare-mongering is done among minorities that there is a danger to them because of us or Hindus. This has not happened in the past, nor will it happen in future. This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of the Hindus." He said that "neither threatens nor gets threatened" is the kind of Hindu society that is needed.

"Self-defence and defence of our own become a duty for everyone against those who spread hatred, commit injustice and atrocity, and engage in acts of hooliganism and enmity towards society. 'Neither threatens nor gets threatened', this kind of Hindu society that is the need of the present times. This is not anti-anybody. Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace," he said. "The second type of obstacle that hinders our Sanatana Dharma is created by forces who are inimical to Bharat's unity and progress. They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment terror, conflict and social unrest," Bhagwat added.

The RSS chief said that the Sangh will "keep emphasizing the word Hindu". "The concept of Hindu Rashtra is being discussed all over. Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word 'Hindu' and prefer to use other words. We don't have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept - we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves," he said.

"Temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and the other person can't, should have no place in society and we've to work towards it," Bhagwat added. Asserting that English is not important for a career, he said that New Education Policy should lead to students becoming good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism.

"It's a myth that English is important for a career. The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism - this is everyone's desire. Society needs to support this actively," he said. The RSS chief said that people should raise their voices against wrongs, "but by acting within the framework of the law".

"Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one," he said. Calling for a comprehensive policy on population, Bhagwat said that religion-based population imbalance is an important subject not to be ignored.

"Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored...So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he said. Earlier today, Bhagwat inaugurated the Vijayadashmi festival and also performed the 'weapon worship' (shastra puja) on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)