EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union should put in place a temporary price cap on natural gas until a new price index can be introduced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday.
"Introducing a cap on gas overall is a temporary solution until we will have a new EU price index developed that ensures a better functioning of the market and the Commission has already started to work on this," she said.
Von der Leyen also said she would spell out in a letter to EU leaders meeting in Prague from Thursday that the EU should put in place a joint EU procurement system for energy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
