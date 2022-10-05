Left Menu

EU executive chief proposes temporary gas price cap

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:14 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union should put in place a temporary price cap on natural gas until a new price index can be introduced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"Introducing a cap on gas overall is a temporary solution until we will have a new EU price index developed that ensures a better functioning of the market and the Commission has already started to work on this," she said.

Von der Leyen also said she would spell out in a letter to EU leaders meeting in Prague from Thursday that the EU should put in place a joint EU procurement system for energy.

