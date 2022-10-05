Left Menu

Octogenarian security guard killed in Mumbai for not allowing liquor

An octogenarian man, working as a security guard, was allegedly bludgeoned to death in the Powai area of Mumbai on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-10-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:24 IST
Octogenarian security guard killed in Mumbai for not allowing liquor
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An octogenarian man, working as a security guard, was allegedly bludgeoned to death in the Powai area of Mumbai on Tuesday. Both the accused and the victim were the residents of a chawl near an open plot in the area.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at JC Builders compound- where the deceased, 86-year-old Limbaji Kamble worked as a security guard. The accused, Shripat Dengle, allegedly in an inebriated state, allegedly beat up the old man with sticks after the deceased didn't allow him to drink liquor, officials said. The 58-year-old accused used to visit the compound- an open plot owned by a private builder near the Hiranandani Hospital in Powai.

On the day of the incident, Kamble denied Dengle to consume liquor, which irked the latter. Around 4 pm on Tuesday Kamble assaulted Dengle with wooden sticks leading to the old man's death. "Shripat Dengle (56) allegedly hit his colleague with sticks and killed him on the spot following a brawl- which started after the old man denied the accused to consume liquor in an open plot on Monday," Mumbai Police said.

After hearing Kamble's screams some locals ran to the spot and called up the security guard's son, who rushed his father to the Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Mumbai Police have registered a case on the statement given by the family members of Kamble against Shripat Dengle.

