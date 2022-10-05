Left Menu

IAEA head Grossi says he may visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again

Updated: 05-10-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 13:45 IST
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI
International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that he may visit Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

TASS reported Grossi, who headed an IAEA delegation to the plant last month, as saying that he would continue discussing the creation of a "safety zone" around the facility.

