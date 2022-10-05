Iceland's central bank raises key interest rate to 5.75%

Iceland's central bank raised its key policy rate by 0.25 percentage point to 5.75% on Wednesday, the fifth hike this year in a bid to tame inflation.

"Indicators suggest that recent interest rate hikes have slowed overall demand growth and housing market activity," the central bank said in a statement. The central bank said it would continue to ensure a tight monetary policy in efforts to bring inflation down to its target of 2.5%.

Inflation in Iceland measured 9.3% in September compared to the same month last year, a bit below the 9.9% measured in July, which was the highest level in nearly 13 years.

