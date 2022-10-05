FIR against farmers' leader, 41 others for misbehaving with officials

Left Menu

An FIR has been lodged against 43 people, including a farmers leader, for allegedly misbehaving with government officials here, police said.On Tuesday, a large number of farmers under the leadership of Khetihar Kisan Mazdoor Union national president Sudip Chauhan gathered in the mandi premises of Tilhar to hand over a memorandum listing their demands, including payment of remunerative prices for crops, to the administration.

An FIR has been lodged against 43 people, including a farmers' leader, for allegedly misbehaving with government officials here, police said.

On Tuesday, a large number of farmers under the leadership of Khetihar Kisan Mazdoor Union national president Sudip Chauhan gathered in the mandi premises of Tilhar to hand over a memorandum listing their demands, including payment of remunerative prices for crops, to the administration. They reached Kachiyani Kheda temple, which will be moved for the construction of a national highway, for prayers. However, they soon entered into an argument with district administration officials and allegedly misbehaved with them, even calling them ''chor'' (thieves).

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said an FIR was lodged on Tuesday night by mandi secretary Jagdish Prasad against Chauhan, Prince, Chandan and 40 others unidentified people for obstructing government work and threatening officials.

