Head of Russian-backed Donetsk separatists says front around fallen stronghold of Lyman "stabilizing"

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:55 IST
Denis Pushilin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed separatist administration in Ukraine's Donetsk region, said on Wednesday that the frontline around the town of Lyman, which Ukraine retook over the weekend, was "stabilizing", Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. RIA also cited Pushilin as saying that Russian units were reinforcing defensive lines near Lyman, amid Ukrainian successes across a range of fronts.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

