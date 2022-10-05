Head of Russian-backed Donetsk separatists says front around fallen stronghold of Lyman "stabilizing"

Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-installed separatist administration in Ukraine's Donetsk region, said on Wednesday that the frontline around the town of Lyman, which Ukraine retook over the weekend, was "stabilizing", Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported. RIA also cited Pushilin as saying that Russian units were reinforcing defensive lines near Lyman, amid Ukrainian successes across a range of fronts.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

