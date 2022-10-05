Left Menu

Doorstep welfare schemes to mark 3 years of Hemant Soren govt in Jharkhand

The programme, Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar your rights, your government, at your door will be launched in two phases - from October 12 to October 22 and from November 1 to November 14, 2022, an official statement said.Last year Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the programme on Statehood Day on November 15 and the government started holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level from the next day.The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:08 IST
JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
To mark the completion of three years of the JMM-led Jharkhand government this December, an outreach programme aimed at taking welfare schemes to the doorstep of beneficiaries will be re-launched next week. The programme, 'Aapke Adhikar, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your rights, your government, at your door) will be launched in two phases - from October 12 to October 22 and from November 1 to November 14, 2022, an official statement said.

Last year Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the programme on Statehood Day on November 15 and the government started holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level from the next day.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest. In 2021, out of a total of 35.95 applications, 35.56 lakh applications were processed, the statement said.

By organising camps at the panchayat level, the public welfare schemes of the state government will be disseminated among the people and maximum benefits of the schemes will be given to the general public in the camp itself, the statement said. The idea behind the scheme is to ensure that no eligible person is deprived of the benefits. Under the programme, applications will be received under schemes like Jharkhand State Food Security Scheme for green ration cards, Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, Sarvajan Pension Yojana, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and other schemes.

