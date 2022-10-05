Global tax firm Andersen to host first ever partner meet in India on Oct 7

Global tax firm Andersen will host its first regional partner meeting in India on October 7, bringing together its partners from India, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

In the two-day event titled 'The Power of Collaboration', on October 7-senior leaders & partners from 33 countries, including USA, Australia, Malaysia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, UAE, Turkey, Singapore, Bahrain, Egypt, India and other nations will focus on collaboration, new age opportunities and strategies for the future.

Nangia Andersen LLP, the only member firm of Andersen in India, in a statement said during the meet Andersen Global Chairman & Ceo Mark L Vorsatz will highlight the firm's global expansion plan and new initiatives.

Nangia Andersen Chairman Rakesh Nangia said this is going to be a productive and interactive meeting where partners from more than 30 countries will have the opportunity to discuss new collaboration initiatives to best meet client needs in a seamless manner.

Andersen is one of the largest independent tax firms in the world that has more than 11,000 total headcount, 1800 global partners and a presence in more than 170 countries worldwide.

