Kremlin: Russia must be part of Nord Stream pipeline probe

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:36 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia must be part of investigations into explosions last week in the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.

The operators of the two pipelines between Russia and Germany said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian involvement in investigating and examining the damage should be "mandatory".

