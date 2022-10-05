Kremlin: Russia must be part of Nord Stream pipeline probe
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia must be part of investigations into explosions last week in the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea.
The operators of the two pipelines between Russia and Germany said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian involvement in investigating and examining the damage should be "mandatory".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Germany
- Danish
- Nord Stream
- Russian
- Dmitry Peskov
- Baltic Sea
- Russia
- Swedish
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Russian-installed authorities
Ukraine, using captured Russian tanks, firms up its lines
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will stage vote on joining Russia
No catastrophe, but sanctions on Moscow are working, says Russian economy veteran