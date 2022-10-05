Puri to attend US-India energy dialogue

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will co-chair the ministerial dialogue of the US-India Strategic clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) in Washington this week, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Puri will lead an official and business delegation to Washington and Houston, the US from October 6-11.

''In Washington, the minister will co-chair the ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP), to be held on October 7, 2022, with Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, USA,'' it said.

The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with the US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden at the Leaders' Summit on Climate held in April last year.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation; scaling up emerging clean energy technologies; and deploying technical solutions through 5 pillars - responsible oil and gas, power and energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable growth and emerging fuels and technologies.

''The minister will interact with World Bank Officials on climate resilient urban infrastructure. He will also participate in two executive roundtables with the USA India Business Council in Washington and with the US India Strategic Partnership Forum in Houston,'' the statement said.

''The Minister will also hold discussions with CEOs of US-based energy companies.''

