EXCLUSIVE-Germany to subsidize power grid fee charges for 2023 with 12.7 bln eur - sources

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 05-10-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 17:19 IST
  • Germany

Germany's government will subsidize power prices for consumers in 2023 by paying 12.7 billion euros ($12.58 billion) towards usage fees on transmission networks by the four high-voltage transmission grid companies (TSOs), government and industry sources said on Wednesday.

The fees form part of electricity bills where they account for 10% for retail customers and around a third of industrial companies and this way may be stabilized, rather than rising exorbitantly in reflection of run-away power prices, the sources said.

The sources spoke just days before the annual release of network fee levels for the following year by the TSOs. ($1 = 1.0093 euros)

