World News Roundup: Trial begins of two accused in 2013 Spanish train disaster that killed 80; Russian journalist who fled house arrest says she is innocent and more

Trial begins of two accused in 2013 Spanish train disaster that killed 80

A Spanish train driver and a former head of traffic safety at national rail-infrastructure operator Adif went to trial on Wednesday over their role in a train disaster that killed 80 people in the summer of 2013. In the country's worst rail accident in decades, another 145 people were injured when the eight-carriage, high-speed Alvia 04155 train veered off the track on a sharp bend near the northern western Spanish city of Santiago de Compostela, slamming into a concrete wall and bursting into flames.

Russian journalist who fled house arrest says she is innocent

Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, accused of spreading fake news after staging a series of lone protests against the war in Ukraine, said on Wednesday she had fled house arrest because she had no case to answer. "I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own laws, I refuse to comply with the measure of restraint imposed on me as of 30 September 2022 and release myself from it," she said.

Border fear, and then relief, for men fleeing Russia

For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Some feared they would be called up to fight, others simply sought new lives after war changed Russia more dramatically than at any time since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

OPEC+ heads for deep supply cuts, clash with U.S

OPEC+ looks set for deep cuts to its oil output targets when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market despite pressure from the United States and others to pump more. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar.

Major U.N. powers question Pacific islanders' call for nuclear legacy help

Nuclear powers have criticized an effort led by the Marshall Islands at the United Nations to seek help on dealing with the consequences of nuclear testing, sources following the talks involving countries including the United States, Britain, Russia, India and China told Reuters. Pacific islanders, who are particularly threatened by rising sea levels from climate change, are becoming more vocal in seeking redress from former colonial powers and wealthy countries on environmental and climate issues which they say affect their human rights.

Trust me: Britain's Truss appeals for party support on economic plans

Prime Minister Liz Truss asked her Conservative Party on Wednesday to trust her, pledging to steer Britain through "stormy days" and transform a stagnant economy in a pitch to restore her authority over a party in revolt. Addressing Conservative lawmakers and members at an annual conference beset by internal bickering and policy confusion, Truss sought to reassure her party, the public and investors that her plan was the right way to reignite growth.

Iranian-American, 85, held in Tehran for six years leaves Iran

Baquer Namazi, an 85-year-old Iranian American who was jailed in Iran on spying charges that the United States called baseless, arrived in Muscat on Wednesday after Iran allowed him to leave for medical treatment, an Omani government office said on Twitter. Earlier, a lawyer for the Namazi family, Jared Genser, said Namazi was on his way to Muscat "after more than 6.5 years of illegal detention in Iran", referring to the time Namazi was jailed as well as when he was out of prison but effectively barred from leaving Iran.

Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry"

Scientists Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for discovering reactions that let molecules snap together to create new compounds and that offer insight into cell biology. The field of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry has been harnessed to improve the targeting of cancer pharmaceuticals now being tested in clinical trials, along with a host of health, agricultural and industrial applications.

Putin formalizes annexation of shrinking occupied territory in Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated four Ukrainian regions into Russia on Wednesday even as his forces retreated within them, while Moscow stepped up its energy war with Europe by further cutting gas supplies. Pushing ahead with Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two, Putin signed off on a law annexing the new territory, which represents up to 18% of Ukraine, some of which Moscow's forces do not control.

South Korea, U.S. fire missiles into the sea to protest 'reckless' North Korea test

South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test. Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) farther than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

