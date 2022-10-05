Operators set higher 2023 usage fees for German power networks

Grid usage fees for 2023, part of electricity bills levied on German consumers to pay for the transport of power on transmission networks, will rise to a unified 3.12 cents, the four high-voltage grid operators (TSOs) said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

By comparison, the average of four separate fees set individually in the four respective zones last year was 3.08 cents, allowing for rounding errors, the statement showed.

The fees could have increased much more sharply due to higher energy prices and rising costs to balance supply fluctuations on interconnected European grids, but the Berlin government will subsidise them with 12.7 billion euros ($12.56 billion), sources told Reuters earlier. ($1 = 1.0113 euros)

