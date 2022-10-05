Left Menu

U.S. needs to be less dependent on OPEC+, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:23 IST
U.S. needs to be less dependent on OPEC+, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States needs to be less dependent on OPEC+ and foreign producers of oil, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday after the group of oil producers agreed its deepest production cuts since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirby also told Fox News that the cuts meant OPEC+ was "adjusting (its) numbers down a little bit" after increasing production over the summer.

"OPEC+ has been saying, telling the world they're actually producing three and a half million more barrels than they actually are," Kirby said. "So, in some ways this announced decrease really just kind of gets them back into more aligned with actual production."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022