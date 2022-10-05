Left Menu

Power supply to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is fragile-U.N nuclear watchdog

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:49 IST
Power supply to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is fragile-U.N nuclear watchdog
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The electricity supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine is fragile, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London on Wednesday.

"The situation with regards to external power continues to be extremely precarious. We do have at the moment external power but it is I would say fragile, there is one line feeding the plant," said Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, via telephone link from Ukraine.

He added his itinerary would also take him to Russia for talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022