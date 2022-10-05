Left Menu

Several injured after effigy falls on people during Ravan Dahan in Haryana

Several people were injured during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered on Wednesday evening.

Updated: 05-10-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:14 IST
Visuals from Haryana's Yamunanagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several people were injured during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered on Wednesday evening. In the video, it was seen that many people went close to the burning effigy of Ravana in the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar. Further, the effigy while burning fell over the people standing close to it.

Further details are awaited. Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath. (ANI)

