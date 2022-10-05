President Murmu skips Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort ground due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

President Droupadi Murmu skipped the Dussehra celebrations held at the Red Fort ground today due to "unforeseen circumstances," said the president of the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee. Telugu actor Prabhas and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attended the Dusherra celebrations.

"Yesterday, we received a letter stating that President Droupadi Murmu cannot attend the function due to unforeseen circumstances. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and actor Prabhas will attend Dusherra celebrations today", said Arjun Kumar, president, Luv Kush Ramlila Committee. Effigies of Raavan, Kumbh Karan, and Meghnaad have been installed in Delhi's Red Fort ground.

However, President Murmu tweeted and sent her Dussehra wishes to the countrymen. "Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. This festival of Dussehra signifies the victory of morality over immorality, truth over untruth and good shadow over evil. I wish that this festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen", she tweeted.

After two years of low-key celebrations due to Covid-19, Delhi's famous Luv Kush Ramlila committee is ready again to celebrate Dussehra with all the customary pomp and glory this year. Sharing details, Kumar said that, unlike in previous years, nine effigies have been raised for the grand finale.

He said the committee wanted darkness and negativity to lose and more and more people to know about Indian culture, especially children. The committee has also kept environmental issues in mind while planning the event.

"We have also thought of the environment. We don't want the air, in which every citizen of Delhi lives, to become polluted. So, this time there will be crackers used. All the effigies will be made of grass and paper only. We will instead use the cracker sounds of previous functions to give the audience the experience of crackers" said Kumar. Kumar said the Ram Lila organised by his committee had also drawn a huge response. "Many big names took part in this year's Ram Leela. But some major names were Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Delhi Minister Vijender Gupta," said Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)