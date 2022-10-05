Left Menu

U.S. working on keeping energy on the market, prices low, Blinken says after OPEC+ cut

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:39 IST
U.S. working on keeping energy on the market, prices low, Blinken says after OPEC+ cut
  • Country:
  • Argentina

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after OPEC+ agreed to cut oil production that the United States is working to ensure energy supply is on the market and that prices are low.

Asked at a press conference in Chile if he was disappointed in U.S. ally Saudi Arabia for agreeing to the cuts, Blinken said Washington has a "multiplicity of interests with regard to Saudi Arabia."

"We are working every single day to make sure to the best of our ability that, again, energy supply from wherever is actually meeting demand in order to ensure that energy is on the market and the prices are kept low," Blinken said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022