President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions into Russia on Wednesday, a move Kyiv condemned as a meaningless land grab dreamt up by "a collective madhouse". NUCLEAR ANNEXATION

* Putin signed a decree ordering the Russian government to take control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - the biggest in Europe - and make it "federal property". * The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss safety at the plant, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

* Putin earlier signed laws admitting the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People's Republic (LNR), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region into Russia in the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century. * He also said Russia would stabilise the situation in the regions, an indirect acknowledgment of the challenges it faces to assert its control.

NEW SANCTIONS * The European Union gave its final approval for a new batch of sanctions, the bloc's executive arm said. They include more limits on trade with Russia in steel and tech products, and an oil price cap for Russian seaborne crude deliveries through European insurers to align the EU with Washington.

BATTLEFIELD REPORTS * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday night that his military had taken back dozens of towns over the past week in regions in the south and east that Russia has declared annexed.

* Russian forces were consolidating in Kreminna in eastern Ukraine and Svatove in the northeast, trying to stop Ukrainian offensives in both areas, Ukraine's Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Wednesday. Russian troops were laying mines and had occupied the psychiatric hospital in Svatove, he said. * The southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said of recent advances: "In some areas of the front line it was possible to extend the area we hold from between 10 to 20 km."

* Zelenskiy said he had discussed new types of weapons used by Russia with top military officials. Ukraine's air force said earlier that Russia had fired 12 drones from the south, damaging infrastructure in Bila Tserkva in the region around the capital, Kyiv, and wounding one person. Ukraine says Iran is supplying Russia with drones, which Tehran denies. * The military meeting also discussed next moves and the stabilisation of newly liberated territory, Zelenskiy said.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the battlefield reports. ENERGY

* Europe may limp through the cold winter months with the help of brimming natural gas tanks despite a plunge in deliveries from former top supplier Russia only to enter a deeper energy crisis next year, the head of the International Energy Agency said. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. President Joe Biden promised a new $625-million security assistance package to Ukraine, prompting a warning from Russia that the decision risked a direct military clash between it and the West. QUOTE

"They were all from big cities and looked like stereotypical nerdy IT guys," Publisher Aidar Buribayev, 44, said of the 50 young men with him on a bus from Russia to Kazakhstan, among hundreds of thousands of men who have left Russia since the invasion.

