J&K: Civilian dies after policeman's rifle 'accidentally' goes off

A civilian succumbed to injuries when the rifle of a policeman 'accidentally' went off today.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A civilian succumbed to injuries when the rifle of a policeman 'accidentally' went off today. As per the officials, the victim was immediately evacuated to the hospital by the police.

"Today while on duty at Haal #Pulwama, the rifle of a Policeman accidentally went off resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by Police", tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police. The victim was identified as Mohd Asif Padroo resident of Poterwaal Shopian.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, informed the ADGP Kashmir "Lateron, the injured person namely Mohd Asif Padroo S/O Mohd Ayub Padroo R/O Poterwaal Shopian succumbed to his injuries at the hospital", said the ADGP Kashmir.

The police have registered the case and have also arrested the policeman. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

