Demonic forces are losing today, goodness is prevailing: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar participated in the Dussehra celebrations organised by Dharmic Leela Committee at Lal Qila Maidan in New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, Dhankhar said that this was his first public program in Delhi after taking over as the Vice President of India and he felt overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by everybody.

He further said, "True to the meaning of Ram Rajya, demonic and destructive forces are losing today and goodness is prevailing over them". The Vice President was presented a mace (Gada) by the Ramlila organisers and he also released white pigeons, a symbol of peace. Thereafter, he held a bow and symbolically shot an arrow marking the Ravan Dahan on the occasion.

Dhankhar congratulated Dharmic Leela Committee on completing 100 glorious years and wished them all the best for their future endeavours. During the event, he also released the Ramlila Souvenir of the committee. Ram Nath Kovind, former President; VK Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi; Dr Harshvardhan, Member of Parliament and other dignitaries were present for the celebration. (ANI)

