Left Menu

Himachal: PM participates in Kullu Dussehra celebrations at Dhalpur Ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in the opening Rath Yatra of International Kullu Dussehra at Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 05-10-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 20:59 IST
Himachal: PM participates in Kullu Dussehra celebrations at Dhalpur Ground
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Himachal Pradesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in the opening Rath Yatra of International Kullu Dussehra at Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Prime Minister walked to the main attraction of the weeklong festival with thousands of other devotees and paid his obeisance to Bhagwan Raghunath.

He extended a warm welcome to everyone with folded hands and observed the magnificent Rath Yatra as well as the majestic assembly of the deities during the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations. The Indian Prime Minister attended the Kullu Dussehra festivities this year for the first time ever.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and BJP State President Suresh Kumar Kashyap among others. The renowned Kullu Dussehra is celebrated for seven days following Vijayadashami. The fest is being celebrated with full fervour in the picturesque town. Decked in traditional attire, women performed folk dances while men played the drums. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022