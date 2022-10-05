Himachal: PM participates in Kullu Dussehra celebrations at Dhalpur Ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur participated in the opening Rath Yatra of International Kullu Dussehra at Dhalpur Ground of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Prime Minister walked to the main attraction of the weeklong festival with thousands of other devotees and paid his obeisance to Bhagwan Raghunath.

He extended a warm welcome to everyone with folded hands and observed the magnificent Rath Yatra as well as the majestic assembly of the deities during the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations. The Indian Prime Minister attended the Kullu Dussehra festivities this year for the first time ever.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and BJP State President Suresh Kumar Kashyap among others. The renowned Kullu Dussehra is celebrated for seven days following Vijayadashami. The fest is being celebrated with full fervour in the picturesque town. Decked in traditional attire, women performed folk dances while men played the drums. (ANI)

