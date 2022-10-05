SAD's Badal accuses Mann govt of using funds to advertise 'failed' Delhi edu model

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday accused the AAP government of squandering public funds by spending on advertising the ''failed'' Delhi model of school education in Gujarat.

The SAD chief asked the Bhagwant Mann-led government to immediately stop all advertisements being issued by the Punjab government to advertise the ''failed'' Delhi model of school education in Gujarat to woo the electorate in the run up to the assembly elections.

''No government in the history of Punjab has derided itself in this manner and hurt Punjabi pride and prestige by using government funds to advertise the achievements of a second State in a third State for electoral rewards'', said Badal in a statement here.

He asked Chief Minister Mann why the AAP government had earmarked crores of rupees to advertise the ''failed'' education model of Delhi in Gujarat when Punjab had consistently been ranked higher than the national capital in three consecutive national-level surveys on school education.

Badal said, ''It was shocking that the Bhagwant Mann government was following up crores spent in eulogizing AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with advertisements worth several lakhs of rupees every day on the social media.'' ''The government has already spent a few hundred crores on this exercise and has kept a budget of Rs 700 crore in the current financial year for this propaganda which includes paid news'', he claimed.

Asking CM Mann not to insult Punjabis in his ''over eagerness to please his boss – Kejriwal'', Badal said Punjab schools as well as the Punjab school education system had been ranked better than Delhi in three consecutive national surveys including the National Achievement Survey, Performance Grading Index Survey and the Foundation Learning Study.

''It is clear that the much hyped Delhi model of school education, which was used as a propaganda tool by the AAP in Punjab, is a complete failure. The CM should stop this fake publicity immediately and utilize the saved funds for the welfare of Punjabis'', said Badal.

Stating that the funds could have been put to better use, the former deputy chief minister said the agriculture sector was in a crisis with farmers not being paid compensation for crop damage or incentive of Rs 1,500 per acre for direct seeding of paddy.

He said the government had also failed to pay any compensation to dairy farmers for losses suffered due to lumpy skin disease and alleged failure to procure the moong crop.

