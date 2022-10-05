Left Menu

Russia may cut oil output if price caps introduced - Deputy PM Novak

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-10-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 21:24 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that Russia may cut oil production in order to offset negative effects from price caps imposed by the West.

Novak was also cited by TASS news agency as saying that Russia will produce 530 million tonnes of oil (10.6 million barrels per day) in 2022 and 490 million tonnes in 2023.

He said that Russia was ready to supply gas to Europe via one line of Nord Stream 2 pipeline if necessary.

