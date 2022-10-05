Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 32 dead, 18 injured in Pauri Garhwal bus accident

Thirty-two people were killed and eighteen injured in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident, informed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesday.

A visual from the spot of the incident. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Thirty-two people were killed and eighteen injured in the Pauri Garhwal bus accident, informed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Wednesday. SDRF spokesperson said, "In the bus accident in Rikhnikhal, Dhumakote, a total of 32 are dead while 18 people have been injured."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance to the kin of the deceased in the Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal tragedies. "An amount of Rs 2 lakh for deaths, Rs 1 lakh for serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 for normal injuries will be given to all those affected by these two tragedies," the official informed.

Condoling the kin of the deceased, Dhami said that the state government stands with the families. Earlier on Tuesday, a bus carrying a wedding procession of 50 people fell into a gorge near Simdi village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

"A wedding procession had left in a bus from here, Laldhang; an accident occurred. Information is being taken from the family members. A rescue operation is still underway by Pauri Police and SDRF at the spot," said Haridwar SP City Swatantra Kumar Singh. (ANI)

