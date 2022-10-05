Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is preparing to restart one reactor, IAEA says

Ukrainian staff running the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are preparing to restart one of the plant's six reactors, all of which are currently shut down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

"Senior Ukrainian operating staff informed IAEA experts present at the ZNPP that preparations are under way to start unit 5 at reduced power to produce steam and heat for the needs of the plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that preparations would take "some time".

