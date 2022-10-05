Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is preparing to restart one reactor, IAEA says
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 05-10-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 21:45 IST
- Country:
- Austria
Ukrainian staff running the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) are preparing to restart one of the plant's six reactors, all of which are currently shut down, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.
"Senior Ukrainian operating staff informed IAEA experts present at the ZNPP that preparations are under way to start unit 5 at reduced power to produce steam and heat for the needs of the plant," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that preparations would take "some time".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IAEA
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- U.N.
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- Zaporizhzhia
- ZNPP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
As U.N. mulls Myanmar action, Malaysia pushes ASEAN to review peace plan
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Tass cites Russian-backed authorities
Seven killed in Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region - Russian-installed authorities
Ukraine, using captured Russian tanks, firms up its lines
Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will stage vote on joining Russia