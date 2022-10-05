Left Menu

Ghana raises cocoa farmgate price to 12,800 cedis per tonne

Reasons for the delay were not stated. ($1 = 10.2500 Ghanian cedi)

(Adds details) ACCRA, Oct 5 - Ghana has raised the guaranteed farmgate price paid to cocoa farmers to 12,800 cedis ($1,248.78) per tonne for the main crop of the 2022/23 season, which will begin on Oct. 7, up from 10,560 cedis for the last two seasons, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday.

Despite the 21% increase, the price is lower than the 900 CFA francs ($1.36) per kilogramme set by neighbouring top cocoa producer Ivory Coast on Sept. 30, raising a risk that cocoa could be smuggled across the border to be sold at higher prices. Ghana's sector regulator, Cocobod, had postponed the announcement of the new farmgate price, which was initially scheduled for Oct. 1. Reasons for the delay were not stated.

