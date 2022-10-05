White House: It's clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia

The decision by OPEC+ to cut production by 2 million barrels per day makes clear that the group is aligning itself with Russia, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Pierre called the decision a "mistake" and said it was "misguided." (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

