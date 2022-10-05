Left Menu

Hotel prices to rise at lower rate in 2023 in major business events cities -report

Hotel prices will keep increasing in 2023 in most of the key cities for business events worldwide as demand for in-person meetings after pandemic disruptions grows, though at a slower pace due to a worsening economic outlook, American Express Global Business Travel said in its annual forecast.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-10-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 22:18 IST
Hotel prices to rise at lower rate in 2023 in major business events cities -report
  • Country:
  • Spain

Hotel prices will keep increasing in 2023 in most of the key cities for business events worldwide as demand for in-person meetings after pandemic disruptions grows, though at a slower pace due to a worsening economic outlook, American Express Global Business Travel said in its annual forecast. Corporate travel managers and buyers have been dealing with difficulties in securing accommodation at good prices, while hotels struggle with inflation and talent shortages amid a rebound in tourism and business events, the consulting firm said.

"While hotels can continue to benefit in 2023 from pent up demand for in-person meetings and events, the global economic outlook is unlikely to allow them to achieve rate rises on the same scale as seen in 2022", the report added. Rates in London are forecast to rise by up to 6.2% next year as hotels face inflationary cost increases for labor and energy, the study said. In Paris, room rates may rise up to 10%, as the French capital is set to host events such the Rugby World Cup and will be in preparations for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

New York should see hotel prices increase by 8.2% in 2023, driven by demand for in-person meetings and sustained by resilient leisure demand, it said. Cities like Madrid and Barcelona will increase hotel prices in line with the rest of the main business cities in Europe, with average hikes of around 7.2% and 6.6%, respectively.

The company said forecasting hotel prices after two years of pandemic-related travel disruptions and uncertainty over the global economy was challenging, and that the data team combined historical transaction data with macroeconomic factors to generate the prices forecast for 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022