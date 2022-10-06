Left Menu

Delhi: Fire at Gandhi Nagar's cloth market under control

A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:32 IST
Delhi: Fire at Gandhi Nagar's cloth market under control
Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire that broke out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market is now under control, said the fire department on Thursday night.

"The fire was declared of a medium category. A total of 28 fire tenders are engaged. Fire is now under control and confined to the top floors," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer SK Dua.

Delhi Fire Service received information on a fire that broke out in Gandhi Nagar market at 5:36 pm on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022