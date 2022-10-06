Left Menu

No one injured after burning Raavan effigy falls on ground in Haryana's Yamunanagar, say police

No one was injured after the burning Raavan effigy fell on the ground in Haryana's Yamunanagar, said Inspector Kamaljeet Singh on Thursday night.

ANI | Yamunanagar (Haryana) | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:33 IST
Haryana Inspector Kamaljeet Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
No one was injured after the burning Raavan effigy fell on the ground in Haryana's Yamunanagar, said Inspector Kamaljeet Singh on Thursday night. "All arrangements were there on the Dussehra ground. No one was injured after the burning Raavan effigy fell on the ground," said Inspector Kamaljeet Singh, Yamunanagar.

A major accident was averted during Ravan Dahan in Yamunanagar where the effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered. Earlier it was reported that some people were injured in the incident.

In the video, it was seen that many people went close to the burning effigy of Ravana in the Dussehra ceremony in Yamunanagar. Further, the effigy while burning fell over the people standing close to it. Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. The festival is celebrated in full swing across the country, by burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

