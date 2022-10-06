Left Menu

CBI summons former principal secretary to Kerala CMO in LIFE Mission Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sent notice to former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Shivasankar, for interrogation regarding the LIFE Mission case. He has been directed to appear in its Kochi office by 10.30 am on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sent notice to former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister's Office M Shivasankar, for interrogation regarding the LIFE Mission case. He has been directed to appear in its Kochi office by 10.30 am on Thursday. The case pertained to the Life Mission project of the State Government.

The project was intended to build houses for 140 families in Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district through the Life Mission by spending Rs 14.50 crore out of Rs 18.50 crore granted by the red crescent via the UAE consulate. The contract noted the construction of a health care centre using the remaining amount. UNITECH builders, who have the contract of the project, earlier alleged via its managing director Santhosh Eapan that the accused had received a bribe worth Rs 4.48 crore for the project. (ANI)

