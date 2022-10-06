Left Menu

UP: Girl raped, murdered in Mainpuri

A girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Nagla Shisham village in Uttar Pradesh, said the Superintendent of Police (SP) Mainpuri, Kamlesh Dixit on Wednesday.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 09:38 IST
The body of the victim was found hanging in the house under suspicious circumstances. The father of the deceased had gone to the Mainpuri for work while the mother had gone to Agra.

When the younger sister of the deceased returned from coaching, she saw through the window of the door, the sister's body was hanging on the noose. The police have sent the body of the girl to the district headquarters mortuary for post-mortem.

"The sister of the deceased told the police that the accused Pushpendra strangled her sister to death," he added. (ANI)

