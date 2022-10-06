Left Menu

Girl allegedly raped, strangulated in UP's Mainpuri, investigation underway

A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri was found hanging with a scarf under suspicious circumstances in the Bhogaon Police Station area on Wednesday.

ANI | Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 10:59 IST
Girl allegedly raped, strangulated in UP's Mainpuri, investigation underway
SP Kamlesh Dixit, Mainpuri, UP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri was found hanging with a scarf under suspicious circumstances in the Bhogaon Police Station area on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased's father was out of town, while her mother had been to Agra when the incident occurred.

When the victim's sister returned from coaching, she found that her sister was hanging with a scarf in an "objectionable" condition. Superintendent of Police (SP), Kamlesh Dixit also reached the spot and directed the police personnel to investigate the matter.

"The police reached the spot after receiving information about the rape and murder of a girl in Nagla Shisham village and ordered immediate action," SP Kamlesh Dixit, Mainpuri. The girl's body has been sent to the main mortuary for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against one Pushpendra after the deceased's sister accused him of allegedly strangling her sister to death. Action will be taken by arresting the guilty soon. Further details into the matter are underway.

Earlier on September 15, two teenage Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri after being allegedly raped and murdered. The police had arrested six people in connection with the case. The girls were lured to the farm and raped by Sohail and Junaid. After the girls demanded the accused marry them, Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangulated and killed them, they then called Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls for eliminating any proof, SP Sanjeev Suman had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022