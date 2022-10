BRIEF-Fortum: Annual Outage Of Loviisa Unit 1 Nuclear Power Plant Prolonged

Fortum Oyj: * FORTUM: THE ANNUAL OUTAGE OF UNIT 1 OF FORTUM'S LOVIISA NUCLEAR POWER PLANT PROLONGED

* FORTUM: EARLIER WE HAVE COMMUNICATED TO THE MARKET THAT THE OUTAGE ENDS ON OCT 9; NEW ESTIMATED TIME IS OCT 16 * FORTUM: LOVIISA UNIT 2 IS IN NORMAL PRODUCTION Further company coverage:

