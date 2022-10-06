UKSSSC paper leak case: Chargesheet against expelled BJP leader Hakam Singh, 9 others

The Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday filed another charge sheet against expelled BJP leader Hakam Singh and nine others in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) case. "After the registration of the case on July 22 in this case, the STF has arrested 41 accused in this case so far and the process of arrest is still going on," STF's Superintendent of Police of STF, Ajay Singh, said in a release.

The probe body has invoked the Gangsters Act against Singh and 21 other accused in the case. As many as 41 people, including Gaurav Chauhan, the Additional Private Secretary in the Public Works and Forest Department of State Secretariat, allegedly involved in the paper leak case have been arrested so far.

STF is investigating the UKSSSC paper leak case but there is a demand for the CBI probe. "I have also said earlier that cases of wrongful recruitment have been coming for many years. Now that the matter has come before me, we have given the police to investigate and hand over the case to STF," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said on September 23.

The Chief Minister clarified that the case may get shifted to the CBI, if there is a need. "We have not drawn any Lakshman Rekha for investigation," he said when asked if his government will recommend a CBI probe into the case.

On Tuesday, Hakam Singh's resort in Uttarkashi's Sankri Mori was bulldozed by authorities as it was allegedly illegally constructed. (ANI)

