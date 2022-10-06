Left Menu

Meghalaya: 2 drug peddlers held, over 150 gm of heroin seized

Two drug peddlers were nabbed here and over 150 grams of heroin were recovered from them, said officials on Thursday.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:43 IST
"Our war against drug trafficking is on! In a well synchronized and swift ops East Khasi Hills Police nabbed 2 notorious traffickers and recovered -156.12 gms Heroin -2 smart phones -1 Chevrolet Vehicle - 1.28 lakh cash. Hunt for linkages is on. Well done MeghalayaPolice and @lrbishnoiips," tweeted Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Earlier on September 25, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police recovered 5,05,000 tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 167.86 crore in Mizoram, officials said.

The drugs weighed around 55.80 kgs. The officials also detained a woman in connection with the incident. The drugs were recovered in Melbuk Village, Champhai district on September 23 during an operation carried out by the joint team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police based on specific information.

"A vehicle was spotted by the joint team moving suspiciously and on being intercepted and checked, it was found to be carrying Methamphetamine tablets (5,05,000 in number). The drugs were being carried by a woman in the vehicle and had a market value of approximately Rs 167,86,20,000 (167.86 crores)," said an official statement. (ANI)

