Kremlin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil output is aimed at market stabilization
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:47 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day is aimed at market stabilization, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.
Dmitry Peskov also said that by agreeing to reduce output, OPEC+ has confirmed its credentials as an organization responsible for market stability
The Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ cartel at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored pleas from the White House to keep oil flowing and agreed on the cut, its deepest since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Kremlin
- Vienna
- Peskov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
No change in US' 'One China' policy : White House
White House: Biden announcing $2.9B to boost global food security after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, climate change, reports AP.
Biden to announce $2.9 bln in food security funding during U.N. speech -White House
Entertainment News Roundup: Elton John set to perform at the White House on Friday; Golden Globes broadcast to return to NBC in 2023 and more
Biden supports Germany, Japan, India as permanent members of reformed UNSC: White House official