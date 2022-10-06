Kremlin says it is preparing for IAEA chief's visit to Moscow
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was preparing to welcome the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Moscow soon. IAEA head Rafael Grossi was due in Kyiv on Thursday and is set to travel to Moscow after that.
The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was preparing to welcome the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), to Moscow soon. IAEA head Rafael Grossi was due in Kyiv on Thursday and is set to travel to Moscow after that. The visit is likely to focus on the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine in territory that Russia has proclaimed its own.
