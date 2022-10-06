Left Menu

Durga idol immersion kept on hold as CM fails to visit Thane mandal

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Organisers of a Navratri event in Vitava in Thane have refused to go ahead with the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had failed to visit the pandal even once.

Navadurga Charitable Trust president Tanaji Kolekar, also a Shiva Sena functionary, told reporters he had personally extended an invite to Shinde but the latter was not able to come even once in these nine days.

''We will wait till evening after which we will take a decision on immersing the idol. We at least expect a message from the CM,'' Kolekar said.

