Durga idol immersion kept on hold as CM fails to visit Thane mandal
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 15:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Organisers of a Navratri event in Vitava in Thane have refused to go ahead with the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had failed to visit the pandal even once.
Navadurga Charitable Trust president Tanaji Kolekar, also a Shiva Sena functionary, told reporters he had personally extended an invite to Shinde but the latter was not able to come even once in these nine days.
''We will wait till evening after which we will take a decision on immersing the idol. We at least expect a message from the CM,'' Kolekar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Month-long exhibition on Goddess Durga at Indian Museum
Hyderabad: Two schizophrenic women held for vandalising idols of Goddess Durga, Mother Mary
Have prayed to Goddess Durga to rid Maharashtra of 'betrayal and defections': State Council LoP Danve
8 drown in Mal river in North Bengal due to flash floods during idol immersion of Goddess Durga: Jalpaiguri DM Moumita Godara.