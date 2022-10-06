Russian foreign ministry: Moscow 'fully committed' to avoiding nuclear war
06-10-2022
Moscow said on Thursday it remained "fully committed" to the principle of never allowing a nuclear war to be fought, as fears have grown over a possible dramatic escalation in the seven-month conflict with Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday that Moscow's position - that a nuclear war must never be fought - had not changed.
President Vladimir Putin had previously said he was "not bluffing" over his willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia's territorial integrity.
