Russian foreign ministry: Moscow 'fully committed' to avoiding nuclear war

Moscow said on Thursday it remained "fully committed" to the principle of never allowing a nuclear war to be fought, as fears have grown over a possible dramatic escalation in the seven-month conflict with Ukraine. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday that Moscow's position - that a nuclear war must never be fought - had not changed.

President Vladimir Putin had previously said he was "not bluffing" over his willingness to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia's territorial integrity.

