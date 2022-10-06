Left Menu

Poland ups security alert level on energy infrastructure outside borders

Poland's prime minister has raised the country's security level on energy infrastructure outside its borders, the government's security center said on Thursday. The move comes days after blasts were detected on the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas across the Baltic Sea to Germany and after the launch of the Baltic Pipe supplying Poland from Norway.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-10-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:25 IST
Poland ups security alert level on energy infrastructure outside borders
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's prime minister has raised the country's security level on energy infrastructure outside its borders, the government's security center said on Thursday.

The move comes days after blasts were detected on the Nord Stream pipelines carrying Russian gas across the Baltic Sea to Germany and after the launch of the Baltic Pipe supplying Poland from Norway. Poland has moved to the second highest of its four-level security preparedness alerts, Bravo, which foresees an increased threat of a terrorist attack on an unspecified target, the security center said.

The new Baltic Pipe which started operating on Oct. 1 crosses Nord Stream pipelines near Bornholm island in the Baltic Sea. No details were revealed about how the higher alert level will impact security operations. Poland's top energy security official told Reuters last week that measures taken to protect Baltic Pipe were a state secret.

Within Poland, the Bravo level obliges security services to carry firearms and make checks of people, cars and public buildings. Poland's energy infrastructure outside the country includes oil refineries in Lithuania and the Czech Republic, controlled by PKN Orlen.

The Baltic Pipe's operational start launch came one day after ruptures were detected on the Nord Stream pipelines. Polish Prime Minster Mateusz Morawiecki said those ruptures were an act of sabotage.

While Polish security services have been monitoring the Baltic Pipe, the project did not formally take on the status of critical infrastructure until it started pumping gas. "Procedures (aimed at putting the pipeline on the list) are ongoing with the involvement of all relevant services," Mateusz Berger, the government's representative for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, told Reuters.

A 600 megawatt (MW) Sweden-Poland undersea cable which also crosses the damaged Nord Stream pipelines was intact after the ruptures. It was halted for maintenance last month and is expected to resume operations this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022