Russia says EU oil price cap designed to boost Western profits
Updated: 06-10-2022 16:35 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday the European Union's move to impose a price cap on Russia's oil exports was aimed at boosting the profits of Western companies. Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would respond be re-routing its energy supplies away from Western countries that impose the cap.
