OPEC+ lowered oil output target to help stabilize market, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 16:36 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
OPEC+ oil producers agreed to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day to help stabilize the market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ cartel agreed on the cut at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, ignoring pleas from the United States to keep oil flowing. "The OPEC and the OPEC+ format is the structure, which, repeatedly, has proved its reputation as a responsible organization, which oversees the stability of global energy markets," Peskov said when asked about U.S. criticism of the decision.

"That's why, of course, the decisions which were taken, they are just aimed at oil market stabilization," Peskov added that attempts to cap prices on Russian oil would backfire and be harmful for both oil producers and consumers.

