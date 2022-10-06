Left Menu

S.Africa's Thungela says extended Transnet strike could impact coal exports

South African thermal coal producer Thungela Resources on Thursday said an extended strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet would impact its production and exports.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:01 IST
S.Africa's Thungela says extended Transnet strike could impact coal exports

South African thermal coal producer Thungela Resources on Thursday said an extended strike at state-owned logistics firm Transnet would impact its production and exports. Transnet workers started an open-ended strike on Thursday in a wage dispute involving two major unions that could hurt key exports, including minerals.

The strike will disrupt the hauling of coal from its operations to the privately-owned Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) from where it is exported, Thungela said in a statement. While RBCT operates independently of Transnet, it relies on Transnet for services such as the berthing and unberthing of vessels, Thungela said.

The company said while a short strike would not significantly impact its operations, industrial action going beyond a week would hurt both production and exports. "In the event of a protracted strike extending to two weeks, we would be forced to further curtail production, with the potential resultant impact being a reduction of up to 300,000 tonnes of export saleable production," Thungela said in a statement.

The company expects its export saleable production to be between 13-13.6 million tonnes this year, having reduced the target from 14-15 million tonnes, citing Transnet's operational problems.

Also Read: South African airports group says Cape Town faces jet fuel crunch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022