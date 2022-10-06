Winning Nobel Prize in Literature a great honour, laureate Annie Ernaux says
Winning the Nobel Prize in Literature is a great honour and a great responsibility, 2022 laureate Annie Ernaux told Sweden's SVT public television on Thursday following the announcement of her award.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
