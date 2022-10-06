EU, Norway to develop tools to stabilise energy markets and tame prices

The European Commission said on Thursday it had agreed with Norway to work on tools to stabilise energy markets, limit wild swings in prices and reduce sky-high energy costs.

"We agree to jointly develop tools, each of us acting within our competences, to stabilise energy markets and to limit the impact of market manipulation and of price volatility, in order to reduce excessively high prices in a meaningful way in the short and longer term," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a joint statement.

