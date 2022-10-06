Left Menu

EU, Norway to develop tools to stabilise energy markets and tame prices

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-10-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:19 IST
EU, Norway to develop tools to stabilise energy markets and tame prices
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission said on Thursday it had agreed with Norway to work on tools to stabilise energy markets, limit wild swings in prices and reduce sky-high energy costs.

"We agree to jointly develop tools, each of us acting within our competences, to stabilise energy markets and to limit the impact of market manipulation and of price volatility, in order to reduce excessively high prices in a meaningful way in the short and longer term," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a joint statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022