Left Menu

Mohali: Punjab AIG arrested by Vigilance Bureau

Ashish Kapoor, an Assistant Inspector General of Punjab Police was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau Punjab on Thursday in connection with allegations of unaccounted wealth.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 06-10-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 17:32 IST
Mohali: Punjab AIG arrested by Vigilance Bureau
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashish Kapoor, an Assistant Inspector General of Punjab Police was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau Punjab on Thursday in connection with allegations of unaccounted wealth.

The vigilance team had raided the officer's house a few days back. The team had seized his phone, laptop, pen drive and many other documents from his house.

The officer was finally arrested from his residence today. Further investigation is on in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, roommate in custody

US: Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda found dead in campus, room...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - health official; Omicron BA.4.6 makes up nearly 13% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: France's 8th wave of COVID is gaining in intensity - he...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League; Golf-Woods not on initial field list for Hero World Challenge and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool saunter past Rangers 2-0 in Champions ...

 Global
4
Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated heart attack, stroke death

Researchers find particle radioactivity associated with pollution-associated...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022