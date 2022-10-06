IEC gearing up for voter registration for municipal ward by-elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is gearing up for voter registration to be held this weekend for three municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place on 23 November 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, the IEC said that voting stations in the wards listed will be open this Saturday, 8 October 2022 and Sunday, 9 October 2022, from 08h00 to 17h00.

This is to allow all eligible voters to register and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary. "Voters should take their identity document (ID) with them – either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID or a valid Temporary ID Certificate. They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required," the IEC said.

The Electoral Commission said that voters may also check and update their details at their local (municipal) Electoral Commission (IEC) office, weekdays during office hours. Voters are further reminded that "it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident." By- elections will be held in the following wards:

Mpumalanga

Ward 25 Govan Mbeki – MP307, with 6598 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the councillor's resignation. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

54260029 Laerskool Trichardt

54260445 Laerskool Goedehoop

54420072 Terranova Conference Centre.

54420151 Trichardt Ebenezar Church

Ward 04 Nkomazi – MP324, with 6868 registered voters, which became vacant due to the death of the councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

54750012 Mjokwane Secondary School

54750045 Sekusile Primary School

54750056 Naas Emmanuel Church

54750078 The Salvation Army (Kamachekeza)

54750089 Tholulwazi Multi Purpose Centre

54880690 House Of Hope

Western Cape

Ward 38 City of Cape Town – CPT, with 16 253 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the death of the councillor. Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number Voting Station Details

97090083 Phakama Community Health Centre

97091185 Eyethu Educare Centre

97091196 Andile Priamry School

97091208 Independent Methodist Church In Africa

97091860 Stormont Madubela Primary School

97091871 Hlazo Mini Hall

97091905 Mkhanyiseli Primary School

The IEC said that Special voting will take place at voting stations as well as through home visits on 22 November 2022 between 08h00 and 17h00.

Voters wishing to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 7 November and 11 November 2022. Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za(link is external). Once voters have applied online they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za(link is external).

"Voters can also apply for special votes via cellphone by SMSing their identity number to 32249 (charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits," the IEC said. For more information on these by-elections the public is urged to contact their local (municipal) IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za(link is external) under Contact Us. Although South Africa no longer has COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Electoral Commission will continue to provide the following to safeguard voters and electoral staff:

Face masks for voluntary use by electoral staff

Hand sanitizers at voting stations and home visits

Disposable wipes for sanitisation of pens and voting station surfaces

Indelible ink dispensed from bottles using a single-use disposable cotton bud.

"Voters are no longer required to wear masks or face coverings within a voting station, although they may continue to do so at their discretion. Similarly, voters are no longer required to sanitise their hands on entry to voting stations, but may do so if they wish," the IEC said.